Sourav Ganguly on Thursday announced a Biopic on his life. Ganguly took his Twitter to share the news, The Biopic will be produced by Luv Ranjan. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the book of Biopics, Sourav Ganguly just signed his name as Luv films have announced a biopic on the life of Former Cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. Former India skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday revealed that Luv Films will produce a biopic on his journey.

He took his Twitter and wrote, "Cricket has been my life, it gave me confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen."

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

Responding to the same, the Producer of the Biopic Luv Ranjan tweeted, "It is more than an honour to have Dada in the Luv Films family! Thank you for making us a part of your life and letting us share it with the world.”

It is more than an honour to have Dada in the Luv Films family! Thank you for making us a part of your life and letting us share it with the world.@SGanguly99 @gargankur @LuvFilms @DasSanjay1812 https://t.co/sBDCrFVF8X — Luv Ranjan (@luv_ranjan) September 9, 2021

Ranjan’s production house also took to their official Twitter handle and announced, “We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. We are honored to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to great innings.”

We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic. We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings. 🏏🎥@SGanguly99 @luv_ranjan @gargankur — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) September 9, 2021

The Biopic on Sourav Ganguly will be based on his journey from being the captain of the Indian cricket team to being the president of BCCI. The movie will highlight all the important aspects of his life. No announcement has been made on the lead of the movie or its name. But the BCCI President once expressed that he would want Ranbir Kapoor to play his character in his alleged Biopic.

Ganguly was renowned for his leadership style on the field and for not letting the opposition take it easy in a match. Sourav Ganguly aka Prince of Kolkata called time on his career in 2008. He later went on to become the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and is now the President of the BCCI.

Posted By: Ashita Singh