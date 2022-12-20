Soul of Varisu: Third Single From The Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna- Starrer To Be Out On THIS Date

The highly anticipated third single from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Varisu’ is all set to be released this week. The first two songs Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathy have already become a massive hit amongst the audiences, making them more eager for the third song.

Titled ‘The Song Of Varisu’, the song is touted to be high on emotions. Music composer S Thaman took to his social media account to share details about the song. “#SoulofVarisu. @actorvijay Vijay Anna’s Fav It’s For U Amma. Coming to Hug. Ur Ears For Years. We all Love Our Mother Right. Dedicating this Track to them Love U Amma. #VarisuThirdSingle. #VarisuMusic #Varisu,” read the tweet by the music composer. Take a look:

#SoulofVarisu 💞



@actorvijay Vijay Anna’s Fav 🎵



It’s For U Amma ❤️



Coming to Hug 🤗 Ur Ears For Years 🎧

We all Love Our Mother Right ❤️‍🩹

Dedicating this Track to them

Love U Amma 🎧#VarisuThirdSingle 🤍#VarisuMusic#Varisu pic.twitter.com/uzyheWyV4w — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 19, 2022

Reacting to the news, several users took to the comments. One user wrote, “Soul of Varisu..One of the most heartfelt songs loading. @MusicThaman anna. #Varisu.”

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, ‘Varisu’ is a Tamil language action-thriller film, slated for a theatrical release on Pongal. The film will be clashing at the box-office with Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’ which will also be releasing on the same day. In Tamil Nadu, the clash is being touted as one of the biggest in recent years.

‘Varisu’ also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha in prominent roles and has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under their production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film will mark the first time on screen pairing of Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay. ‘Varisu’ has been jointly penned by Paidipally, Hari, and Ahishor Solomon and will be released theatrically on January 12, 2023.

Recently, producer Dil Raju had revealed that Thalapathy Vijay was not the first choice for the film. The film was originally written keeping Mahesh Babu in mind, but the actor was busy with other projects at the time.