New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma have been hitting the headlines after a rumour started doing rounds that the Bollywood superstar is upset with the comedian and due to this he will not be making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show during Bachchan Pandey's promotion. Now, addressing the rumours, Kapil took to his social media handle and issued a clarification.

Taking to his Twitter handle he wrote, "Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me ??thank you"

Here have a look:

Hindustan Times, on Monday, had exclusively reported, "Akshay was upset at how a clip that he had demanded deleted from his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show was still shared online by Sony Entertainment Television. In the clip, the comedian had asked Akshay about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality’. He was supposedly alluding to an interview that Akshay did with PM Narendra Modi a few years back."

The source further told Hindustan Times that the channel agreed on not releasing the clip, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after. Owing to this, Akshay sought clarification before appearing on the show again to promote his film.

For unversed, Akshay Kumar is one of the most frequent actors to visit The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film. In the last six months, Khiladi Kumar appeared thrice on the show--first in August to promote Bell Bottom, followed by Sooryavanshi in November and recently for Atrangi Re.

