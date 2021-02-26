Actor Swara Bhasker has several films in her kitty including Sheer Quorma. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and is a same-sex love story.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Swara Bhasker is well known for her outspoken nature. From speaking on Shaheen Bagh protest to Farmers' protest, she has never feared taking a stance on the ongoing issues. Now, the actress shared a video in which she is seen apologising to a good boi, and the video will surely melt your heart.

Taking to Instagram, the Raanjhana actress shared a video with her cute doggo. She was heard saying, "what happened to my baby boy, I am sorry.. sorry babu.." She further added to it, "I will never leave my baby.. shoot pe chalega mere sath.."

She shared the video with the caption that read, "log apne girlfriend boyfriend ko manate hai, hamare hafte me ye bhaisaab hai jo khasa naraj hai- ke hafte baad lauti hu.."

Recently, Swara also shared a post in which she recalled the time when she shot for the film Tanu Weds Manu. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared the photo in which she was posing with Eijaz Khan and she was all dolled up as a bride. She captioned it, "10 years of Tanu Weds Manu."

The R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut starrer film released a decade ago. Speaking to IANS, Swara shared that she misses the conversation with Maddy sir (R. Madhavan), and at that time she was left awestruck with the performance of Jimmy Shergil's swag. She further added to it that actor Deepak Dobriyal, Eijaz Khan were the prankster on the sets and she enjoyed that time.

The Veere Di Wedding actress has several films in her kitty including Sheer Quorma. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and is a same-sex love story.

Swara was last seen in the Netflix show Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. In the show, she played the role of a woman who left her job to pursue her dreams of being a stand-up comedian.

