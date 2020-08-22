Rhea Chakraborty has been facing backlash ever since Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty has been facing backlash ever since Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The 28-year-old actress was in a relationship with Sushant but the late actor’s fans claim that Rhea used to “torture him” which forced him to take the extreme step.

However, Rhea has dismissed the claims and had recently told the Supreme Court that she “loved Sushant a lot”, adding that she is “traumatised” by his death.

With the mystery over Sushant’s death continuing and the fans alleging that Rhea used to torture the late actor, a Karni Sena worker, who was present at the Cooper Hospital, has said that Rhea kept her hand on Sushant’s chest and said “sorry babu” on seeing his mortal remains.

"I was at Cooper Hospital on June 15 after Karni Sena's state head asked me to go. On requesting staff, Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to see Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains. As I removed the sheet, she kept her hand on his chest and said 'sorry babu'," said Karni Sena's Surjeet Rathore, as reported by news agency ANI

Rhea Chakraborty's visit to mortuary 'very suspicious'

However, Sushant Singh Rajput's family has called Rhea's visit to mortuary 'very suspicious', claiming that she had "no relationship" with the 34-year-old actor and alleged that "there is a possibility of tampering with evidence".

"In what capacity she was allowed to see the body of Sushant. I believe she was taken from the backroom. Without showing grief, without sobbing, without breaking down, clearly exposes her mind that she was probably wanting to accept the blame of his death and she has no regret of it. She had no affection for Sushant," lawyer for Sushant's father Vikas Singh told ANI.

"Mumbai police will have to answer how did they allow her to enter before postmortem. There is a possibility of tampering with evidence," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, had allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The initial investigation by Mumbai Police and the postmortem report confirmed that the 34-year-old committed suicide. However, the Supreme Court has now handed the case to the CBI, saying that an "impartial probe was the need of the hour".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma