New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sophie Choudry is definitely giving her fans major weekend vibes with her stunning photographs from the Maldives. From enthralling fashion photos to mouth-watering food, the actress is having the time of her life and she is sharing a lot of pictures on her social media handles, updating her fans about her vacation.



In her latest photo dump on Instagram, Sophie can be seen wearing a hot pink bikini and standing just right to the crystal clear ocean water. "A place where there is No news, no shoes," she captioned her post.

From pink bikini to orange beach dress, it seems that the actress has a collection of fashionable vacation clothes. In another post, she shared a reel wherein she can be seen enjoying exploring different corners of the Maldives. While uploading the post, she wrote, "The greener the setting, the more the relief…Maldives isn't just about beautiful beaches… (it) has insane amounts of greenery across the island and it's so healing."

The actress has uploaded a bunch of enthralling pictures wherein in another post she can be seen sitting in a blue bikini. Sophie captioned it, "Sunkissed and blessed". She also added, "Can't get over my incredible water villa and the views."

Talking about Sophie's work front, then the actress last appeared in a Bollywood project was Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara. The movie featured Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

