Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are on a roll. Right after their film Sooryavanshi was released on the occasion of Diwali, their new song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' is out and about. The song is a recreated version of the famous dance number from Akshay's 1994 film Mohra starring Raveena Tandon.

In the song, Katrina can be seen in a wet-hair look dancing in a silver shiny saree. On the other hand, Akshay can be seen in an all-black look. The duo took to their respective social media handle to share a glimpse of the song. Katrina captioned her Insta post saying, "Nothing like dancing in the rain 💃 Tip Tip Barsa Paani", meanwhile Akshay wrote, "#TipTip song from #Sooryavanshi out now."

Take a look at Akshay Kumar and Katrina kaif's Instagram post here:





The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. On the other hand, Tanishk Bagchi wrote the new song's lyrics and the music director of the original number is Viju Shah.

Apart from this, Sooryavanshi had three remix songs including Aila Re Aillaa from Khatta Meetha, Punjabi song Na Jaa and Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra.

For the unversed, Sooryavanshi was directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and was released on November 5.

Watch the full song here:

