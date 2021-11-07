New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is riding high on success after gathering Rs 26.29 crore on its first day of release. The film was released almost after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first Bollywood film to earn a huge amount on the first day of its release since the theatres reopened in October. However, there are some who are unable to watch the film due to the farmers' protest.

Yes, a group of farmers protesting for the removal of central farm laws on Saturday forced around five cinema halls to stop screening of Sooryavanshi in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. They also tore the posters of film placed outside the theatres, and the reason behind this act was Akshay Kumar didn't speak in support of the farmers.

As per a report in ETimes, the protest was led by the activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian)'s district president Swaran Dhugga. He led the protest march from Shaheed Udham Singh Park to Swaran cinema against the screening of Akshay Kumar's film.

The protesters further added that they would not allow screening of Akshay's film until the three farm laws are repealed.

For unversed, since November 2020, hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi borders asking the central government to repeal the farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Coming back to Akshay Kumar, the actor has several films in his kitty that are scheduled to release next year, namely Atrangi Re, Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella and OMG – Oh My God! 2.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv