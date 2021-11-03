New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and their fans are looking forward to their much-awaited upcoming film Sooryavanshi. And amidst this, the duo are announcing the songs of the film one by one. After Aila Re Aillaa and Mere Yaaraa, the new track of the film, Na jaa is out and about.

Yes, this song is a recreated version of a Punjabi dance number of the same name. The song has been sung by Pav Dharia & Nikhita, meanwhile, the music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi who has also written the lyrics of the party anthem.

Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle to share the new song of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif titled, Na Jaa. He captioned his post saying, "Time to put on your dancing shoes as the biggest party anthem of the year is here #NaJaa Song out now!"

Meanwhile, Katrina too shared a clip of the song on her Instagram account and wrote, "My favourite song ❤️- biggest party anthem of the year is here.! 💃🏻 #NaJaa Song out now!"

On the other hand, talking about the film, Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' has got the nation hyped up beyond limits. The film promises to make Diwali happier as it's ready to serve a thoroughly entertaining mix of the filmmaker's signature drama, comedy, quirk and stunts.

The film is set to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021 during Diwali vacations.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal