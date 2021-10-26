New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are on a promotional spree as their upcoming film Sooryavanshi is on the verge of its release. Going by the trailer the Rohit-Shetty film seems to be packed with action, romance and drama and is a potential hit on box-office.

Drenched with typical Bollywood masala flavour, the film promises to give you a proper dose of good songs as well and the first example is 'Mere Yaaraa'. Yes, the love song's teaser has been out which is picturised on the leading jodi Akshay and Katrina. The duo are seen going ultra-romantic in the look of the song.

Akshay took to his official social media handle to share the teaser where he can be seen going down on one knee with a ring to propose Katrina. Meanwhile, the actress can be seen smiling and swinging in the clip of the song which is releasing tomorrow, that is October 27.

While posting the teaser of the song Akshay wrote, "When her one smile makes you smile…let's cherish the romance with #MereYaaraa, song out tomorrow.... Come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi on 5th November. @arijitsingh @neetimohan18"

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's song teaser here:

Meanwhile, talking about Sooryavanshi, the film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and like many of his films, this one too has a central character of a policeman. This time Akshay is playing the cop in the film meanwhile Katrina will be seen as his love interest. Sooryavanshi is getting a Diwali release this year.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal