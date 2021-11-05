New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait, Rohit Shetty's cop universe Sooryavanshi-starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been released in the theatres. It is one of the most anticipated films, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. Hours after the film was released, Twitter was filled with appreciating comments by all the movie buffs.

Akshay Kumar's high octane actions, Katrina Kaif's exemplary performance, whistleblowing dialogues, strong storyline and some foot-tapping songs. The audience is blown away after watching the film, and netizens are asking everyone to watch the film.

Calling the film milestone, one of the users wrote, "1st half is extraordinary and you'll love to watch the 2nd half. But 2nd half is everything for this movie.#AkshayKumar sir nailed with his action and romanceSparkles #AJ & #RS Cameo"

#SooryavanshiReview : MILESTONE

⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟/5

1st half is extraordinary and you'll love to watch the 2nd half.

But 2nd half is everything for this movie.#AkshayKumar sir nailed with his action and romance✨#AJ & #RS Cameo#Sooryavanshi #SooryavanshiDay pic.twitter.com/tRRc8H716e — Yours Priya (@Yours_Priya32) November 5, 2021

Another user wrote, "sir u nailed along with @ajaydevgn sir and @RanveerOfficial sir brilliant direction of #RohitShetty sir Fantastic,All of guyz go and watch it nearby theatre."

Here have a look at the reactions:

Interval For #Sooryavanashi and it’s FIREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!! ROHIT SHETTY DOES IT AGAIN !!! AKKI 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Looking forward to the 2nd half! pic.twitter.com/3vr6pSpDM3 — अनिकेत चौधरी🇮🇳❤️🕉️💪 (@jaatdevta1438) November 5, 2021

#Sooryavanashi is the perfect movie to enjoy in a jam-packed hall which has an an absolute stellar last hour! The comic timings are spot on throughout and a fast paced screenplay drives the film. The Hum Hindustani track's d highlight of the movie that deserves a mention 💫 — 🅹 (@Ranbir_Filmic) November 5, 2021

#sooryavanshireview It's Interval and The movie is fcuking brilliant till now ... @akshaykumar is the truest king of Action. Waiting for the Second Half .. #Sooryavanashi 💥💥 https://t.co/ev7lex4ulY — Kaustuv Dwivedi 🇮🇳 (@dwivedikaustuv) November 5, 2021

Another user wrote, "A sequence of a Ganesha murti being placed near a mosque was so heartfelt that I literally hd goosebumps!Tht particular song’s execution truly touched my! #Sooryavanshi is not just Paisa Vasool Entertainment but way beyond! Don’t miss it! #sooryavanshireview #SooryavanshiDay"

It's interval and #Sooryavanshi

Is proving to be a masala entertainer...Lot of action.. Comedy.. Whistles..@akshaykumar is back with a bang..And yes picture abhi baaki hai#SooryavanshiDay — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) November 5, 2021

Sooryavanshi was one of the highly anticipated films which got postponed twice. Earlier, the film was supposed to release last year in March, but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second time, the second wave of pandemics forced the theatres to shut down, resulting in postponing the films.

The film is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film also stars, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer and Jackie Shroff.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv