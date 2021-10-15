New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn surprised the movie buffs by sharing a special video, inviting everyone to arrive in theatres for their much-awaited film Sooryavanshi. A week ago, ace Bollywood director Rohit Shetty shared the good news of theatres being reopened in Maharashtra and other states. Following this, he announced that his cop universe will release on the eve of Diwali. Now the actors have revealed the date.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar shared the video wherein all three actors can be seen in an empty cinema hall expressing how much they missed seeing a movie in theatres. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic cases are declining, the trio invited all the movie buff to enjoy Sooryavanshi in theatres on November 5, 2021. He captioned the video as, "Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas".



Actress Katrina Kaif also shared the video on her social media handle and wrote, "18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It's been a long difficult wait for us but finally patience prevailed and we are back! Now it's not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience! So let's come together for the magic of cinema!"

Talking about the film, Sooryavanshi is a cop drama starring Akshay Kumar in the lead while Katrina will essay the role of his wife. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer, among others.

Earlier, the film was supposed to release last year but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the makers postponed the release date.

