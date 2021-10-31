New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: We are going to enter a new month in November, which will mark the release of one of the most awaited films, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will reprise their role Simba and Singham respectively in the upcoming cop-universe. This month Katrik Aaryan fans will get to see the new side of the actor in his upcoming film Dhamaka, which will release on Netflix. Talking about Hollywood's movie release then one of the most-awaited films of Marvel Eternals is releasing in the second week.

Not just movies, the month is also going to mark the release of some interesting web series, such as Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, among others. The first season was a great hit among the viewers. This season apart from Kay Kay Menon, we will also see Aftab Shivdasani, Parmeet Sethi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.

Now, as the festival of lights Diwali is around the corner, here we have brought you the complete list of upcoming movies and web series releasing this month. So go through it and make your plans accordingly. Check out below:

Movies in Theater

November 5: No Means No

November 5: Sooryavanshi

November 5: Eternals (Hollywood)

November 19: Bunty Aur Babli 2

November 25: Satyameva Jayate 2

November 26: Antim: The Final Truth

Movies on OTT Platform

November 5: Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Netflix)

November 12: Squad (ZEE5)

November 12: Shang-Chi

November 19: Dhamaka (Netflix)

Web series

November 5: Narcos: Mexico Season 3 (Netflix)

November 12: Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story (Disney+Hotstar)

November 19: The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime Video)

November 24: Hawkeye-2-Episode Premier (Disney+Hotstar)

So, what are you waiting for? Sit on the couch with your favourite snack or a bucket of popcorn. Also, you can visit theatres near you to enjoy the movies on the big screen. However, don't forget to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv