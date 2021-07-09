Sooryavanshi: During the launch of Colors TV's reality-based stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rohit Shetty got candid on the release date of his cop-universe.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi has always been in the news ever since its trailer was released in 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh was scheduled to release in April. However, with the COVID-19 second wave, the film got postponed again, leaving the movie buffs disappointed.

Now, during the launch of Colors TV's reality-based stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the ace director got candid on the release date of his cop-universe. During the press conference, he was asked when will Sooryavanshi release, to which he said that the right question is 'when will theatres open'.

The 48-year-old director was quoted saying, "Sawaal yeh hai ki theatres kab khulenge. Sabse important hai ki vaccination hona bahut zaroori hai. Jab woh hoga tab jaake sab khulega, jab khulega tab pata chalega kya ho raha hai. Iss waqt I think, hum sabko yehi sochna chahiye ki dheere dheere sab theek horaha hai. Precaution lena bahut zaroori hai because abhi bhi sab theek hua nahi hai."

With this, it seems the makers are in no mood to release the film on any of the OTT platforms and are only eyeing theatres for its release.

For unversed, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop-universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The film will be presented by Reliance Entertainment and bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting one of the popular reality-based stunt show on Colors TV featuring Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raaj Jain as contestants. The show will hit the TV screens replacing Dance Deewane 3 from next week, that is, July 17, every Saturday and Sunday.

