New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally Arahi hai Police! The makers of Sooryanvanshi starring,-Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, have announced the release date on the eve of Rohit Shetty's birthday. The film is going to hit the theatres worldwide in April. Karan Johar took to his social media handle to share the big news with his fans along with a heartwrenching video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he announced that the film will release in theatres on April 30. Along with the video, he wrote a long note that read, "#Sooryavanshi30thApril : The wait is finally over! We promised you all the #Sooryavanshi experience in cinemas and it's time to fulfil that promise! So mark your calendars for 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril Wishing the entire team all the best for our dhamakedaar film and loads of love to the birthday boy @itsrohitshetty. It's always a blast to work with you, here's to many more.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in March 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak makers postponed the release date, and assured the fans that they will release it when the time is right. Now, as promised, after a year-long wait Rohit Shetty directorial will entertain the fans on April 30 this year.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Javed Jaffrey and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Sooryavanshi is one of the highly anticipated big-budget films of 2021.

Meanwhile, ahead of announcing the release date of his film, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to wish the birthday boy Rohit Shetty. ALong with a pic he wrote a heartwarming note that reads, "It was easiest to bond with @itsrohitshetty because we shared one common passion which brought us together : Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead 🤗"

Sooryavanshi is helmed by Rohit Shetty and is bankrolled by ace director and producer Karan Johar.

