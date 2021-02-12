Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif to release in single screens and non-multiplex chains. Here's all you need to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a long wait finally the makers of Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has zeroed on the date. Rohit Shetty's cop universe is all set to hit the theatres during the Good Friday weekend, that is, on April 2, 2021.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Sooryavanshi will not follow the traditional release pattern. The film is looking to release only in single screens and non-multiplexes chains across the country. Pinkvilla quoted a source close to director Rohit Shetty saying that the makers have held back the film's release for almost a year as they were waiting for cinemas to re-open.

The source further added that since multiplexes were not agreeing to the terms put forth by Reliance and Rohit, so the team decided on their own release date of the film. The film is quite expensive, so the multiplexes will have to understand the plight of the makers.

As per the report, the film will avoid the big five national chains of INOX, PVR, Carnival and Cinepolis and will focus on the grassroots level cinemas.

Well, the release date of the film is said to be final, however, the decision whether the film will release in single theatres is not yet confirmed. If the reports are to be believed then just the single screens and non-multiplexes release, will not just affect the collection of the film but, will also affect the business of the multiplexes.

Meanwhile talking about the film, apart from Akshay and Katrina the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaffrey, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. Sooryavanshi is being produced by Rohit Shetty in association with Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Aruna Bhatia under the Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films banners.

