Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film Sooryavanshi is just a week away to hit the theatres, and the actors are leaving no stoned unturned to keep the momentum high. Recently, Bell Bottom actor took to his social media handle and dropped a hilarious BTS video goofing around with Ranveer Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a video wherein he and Ranveer are performing a hook step of popular song Bala at Sooryavanshi's recent release track Aila Re Aillaa. Towards the end of the video, the Simmba actor got hurt, which made Akki drop a hilarious caution. He wrote, Here’s @ranveersingh’s and my #AilaReAillaaStep. Put your best, crazy dance foot forward and show me yours. Warning: Getting this step wrong can be harmful to future planning"

In the background, we can see superstar Ajay Devgn and other crew members enjoying Akshay and Ranveer's banter.

Here have a look at the video:

On Wednesday, makers of cop universe unveiled a new song Aila Re Ailla featuring Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay. The song is penned by Shabbir Ahmed, sung by veteran Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi and is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Unveiling the song, Akshay took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now: link in bio #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. #BackToCinemas."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Sooryanvanshi is all set to release in theatres on November 5, 2021, just a day after Diwali. The film was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, first in March 2020 and second earlier this year. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop-universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. It would be the first big-budget film releasing in the theatres after unlock.

