New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Diwali weekend turned out to be a blessing, not only for the movie buffs but also for the filmmakers. Indians were seen flocking the theatres after being starved for almost a year and a half due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, several states reopened the theatres and ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty was the first one to announce Sooryavanshi's release date.

Sooryavanshi was the first big-budget and highly anticipated film that was released on the silver screen after theatres were forced to shut down due to the second wave of the pandemic. On its very first day, the movie starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gathered a whopping Rs 26.29 crore but, on the second day, the number dropped to Rs 24.53 crore. With the third-day collection report still awaiting, trade analysts and makers are of the belief that it will cross the Rs 75 crore mark and may even touch Rs 80 crore.

"Sooryavanshi has done very well in the first weekend... slightly less than what I had expected, but considering that Maharashtra and a few other states are still not allowing 100% occupancy, it's a massive number. Between domestic and overseas, the film has comfortably crossed the ?100 crore-mark," Economic Times quoted Shaaminder Malik, film distributor and trade analyst, saying.

For unversed, Sooryavansjhi released a day after superstar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and clashed with Marvel's Eternals-starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington and other big celebs.

Coming back to Sooryavanshi, it is Rohit Shetty's cop-universe which also featured Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh and Singham and Simmba, respectively. Ever since the film has hit the theatres, movie buffs lauding Akshay’s cop avatar. Also, they are lauding the characters for their prolific performance. Calling the film 'masterpiece' the social media platforms are overflowing with praises.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv