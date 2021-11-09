New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's action-drama Sooryavanshi is going strong on the box office after run of 3 days, which included the Diwali weekend as well. After enjoying great business at the ticket window on the weekend, the Rohit Shetty directorial has already crossed the Rs 100 cr mark worldwide.

Sooryavanshi is the biggest release in India after several states announced to re-open theatres in the country. It has impressed the critics and audience and now, within the first release of the much-anticipated action-drama has managed to cross the 100 cr mark worldwide in just 3 days.

On its very first day, the movie starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gathered a whopping Rs 26.29 crore, and on the second day, it earned Rs 24.53 crore, on the third day it crossed a total of Rs 26.94 cr. As of now, the 4th-day collection is still awaiting, and if the trade analyst and movie buffs are to believe the movie is expected to cross 100 cr in India too.

And by the end of the first week, Sooryavanshi is expected to earn around Rs 120 crore, as per Box Office India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same and wrote, “#Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3 Proves *yet again*: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: 77.08 cr. #India biz.”

#Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back… Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry… RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3… Proves *yet again*: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: ₹ 77.08 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ITG2ZWEEYc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2021

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “SOORYAVANSHI' OVERSEAS: 3-DAY TOTAL $ 3.29 MILLION... Day 1: $ 1.08 mn, Day 2: $ 1.15 mn, Day 3: $ 1.06 mn, Total: $ 3.29 million [ 24.37 cr] #Sooryavanshi #Overseas (sic).

Also featuring Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh, Sooryavanshi released on November 5 and clashed with Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and Marvel's Eternals-starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, and other big celebs.

Posted By: Ashita Singh