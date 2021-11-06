New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which hit the screen on November 5, has garnered an Earth-shattering response from the audience. According to box office India, the thriller-action film collected Rs 26 crore on its opening day, making it the best opening for a film post-Covid. After Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi is counted as the second-highest opening for an Akshay Kumar film.

"The early territory numbers (of Sooryavanshi) are coming in very similar to Golmaal Again but it's likely that Mumbai will lag due to Maharashtra being at 50 per cent occupancy," a Boxofficeindia.com report stated.

The movie was released on 1,300 screens across 66 countries. However, in India, the trade pundits are yet to share the exact numbers. Sooryavanshi is an addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham and Simba and it's a complete package of entertainment, action, romance, humour, drama, and thrills.

It is expected that Sooryavanshi will cross Bell Bottom's lifetime collections in just 2 days that will prove how much the audience missed the big screen, and now they are returning to the cinema halls again.

"It is an amazing start, more so because if you look at the 50 per cent occupancy still in force in Maharashtra, which is the largest market for the movie business, contributing 35-40 per cent of the film industry's earnings. I am confident that the film will cross the Rs 30-crore, which is fantabulous," senior trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, the movie also features Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The movie is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

