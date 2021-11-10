New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Katrina kaif's Sooryavanshi is on a roll as the film has crossed a 100-crore mark in its Indian market too. Yes, recently on day of the collection the Rohit Shetty's action-drama entered the 100 crore club worldwide, and now just on its first Tuesday after the release, the film has achieved this milestone.

On day 4, Sooryavanshi managed to collect almost 14.51 crore leading the film's gross collection to be 100 crore. With this, the film has not just been declared a hit but has also become the first 100-crore grosser of Bollywood in India in post-pandemic era.

Sooryavanshi is one of the biggest films after lockdown which got a big opening, and Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif didn't leave a stone unturned to promote it. Yes, the lead actors tried their best to make appearance at every possible event and reality show on TV to promote their action-packed movie which became a blockbuster.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi has cameos by Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham. Apart from them, actors like Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh and Jaaved Jaaferi were also seen in the film.

Talking about the songs, the makers made sure to release the songs of the film in a gap of a few days to maintain the consistency of Sooryavanshi's trend online. There were three tracks of the films which were remade like Aila Re Aillaa starring Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay and Na Jaa and Tip Tip Barsa Paani starring Akshay and Katrina.

Apart from the dance numbers, the film also has a romantic song 'Mere Yaaraa' which has again being filmed on Akshay and Katrina. Keeing aside the songs, another factor that makes Sooryavanshi a full-on masala movie is the stunts. Akshay was seen hanging on the helicopter and performed many stunts in the film.

So guys, how many more reasons do you need to watch the film, have you seen Sooryavanshi yet? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal