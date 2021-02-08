Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Reliance are planning for an early release in theatres after getting postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Rohit Shetty's cop universe was supposed to hit the silver screens last year in March, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the film was postponed for next year.

As we have entered the new year, fans are getting excited to watch the film which also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the cameo role. Now as per latest updates by Spotboye, the makers of Sooryavanshi are planning for an early release in theatres.

Yes, you read it right, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Reliance are planning to release the film this summer that is around May-June. As per a source close to the development, any further delay in releasing the film can cause harm to the performance of the film. Also, a year is too long to wait.

“Rohit and Reliance Entertainment who are co-producers on the project have decided they would go about doing the biggest post-Covid release in India in May-June with approximately 2,000 prints across India. They’re hoping Sooryavanshi will bring the audience back into theatres,” SpotBoye quoted source saying.

Ever since the theatres were open, we have not seen many audiences making their way in, so, with Sooryavanshi it is expected that it will turn the tides.

Last year, before the release of Sooryavanshi makers, had dropped the trailer which was quite promising. The never-before combination of Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar is said to woo the audience.

Apart from Akshay and Katrina the film also stars Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaffrey, Nikitin Dheer, Sikander Kher among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for his upcoming films namely Atrangi Re co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush; Bell Bottom co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta and last but not the least Prithviraj co-starring Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv