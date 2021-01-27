Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya was the first Tamil film to release on OTT platform after the theatres were shut down owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Suriya starrer Soorarai Pttru helmed by Sudha Kongara has entered the Oscar 2021 nomination list in the Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and other categories. On the eve of Republic Day 2021, Rajsekar Pandian, co-producer of the film, took to his Twitter handle to announce the merry news to all the fans.

He wrote, "Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score and other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today."

Soorarai Pottru was the first Tamil film to release on OTT platform after the theatres were shut down owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the film, Suriya essayed the roles of Nedumaaran Rajangam, a former air force captain who wants to start an airline company that's affordable to all at a very low price. The film is based on the life of Captain Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan. The film also stars Aparna Balamurli and Paresh Rawal in the pivotal roles.

Earlier, Suriya in a statement said, "Soorarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that’s very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support."

For unversed, last year, the Academy Awards organisers allowed the movies who skipped the theatrical release and rather premiered in any OTT platforms are eligible for the Oscars 2021. Also, they extended the cut-off date for Oscar eligible films from 31 December 2020 to 28 February 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on 25 April this year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv