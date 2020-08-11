Actor Sooraj Pancholi has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Versova Police station alleging harassment by those who are linking him with the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian.

According to a report in Bombay Times, the actor filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station on Monday. The actor reportedly alleged harassment by those writing blind items on him being linked to the mysterious deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput. He has filed complaint against certain media houses , Youtubers and certain people who have been spreading fake news and conspiracy theories on Facebook, the report says quoting its sources.

Earlier, Sooraj had rubbished these allegations and said that his name is being unnecessarily dragged into this case and he has nothing to do with Sushant's death.

"I had nothing to do with Sushant. Mera kya lena dena tha uske sath? I have been facing this humiliation past 8 years from my case to now being attached to Sushant case, kyun? Why?" he was quoted as saying by India Today

He made the statement in response to the claims made by BJP legislator Narayan Rane who levelled serious allegations against the actor. Rane said Sooraj Pancholi hosted a party at his home a night before Sushant's death. According to Rane, many B-town celebs such as Dino Morea and Rhea Chakraborty attended the party.

"First of all, there was no party at my place, neither I went to any party. I was at my home. He should be asked that who told him this? If you are saying this after reading it on Whatsapp?," Sooraj was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

Earlier, Sooraj also dissed media reports linking him to Sushant's ex manager Disha Salian. He took to instagram after fake photos of him and Disha went viral on social media

He took to Instagram and wrote: “Complete bullsh*t!! #F*ckYouFakeMEDIA Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life ! I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life” Seriously F**K YOU AND F**K YOUR FAKE NEWS! I’ve had enough.”

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha