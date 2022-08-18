Sooraj Pancholi Abused Jiah Khan 'Physically And Verbally', Claims Late Actress' Mother

Late actor Jiah Khan's mother told a special court in Mumbai that Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi used to subject her daughter, who allegedly died by suicide in 2013, to physical and verbal abuse. On Wednesday, Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan told the court about the actress's entry into Bollywood, her career progression and her relationship with Pancholi.

Pancholi was in a relationship with Jiah and has been charged for abetment of suicide in the case probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI. He is currently out on bail. Pancholi had approached Jiah Khan through a social media site and insisted on meeting her, she said.

According to Rabia Khan, Jiah Khan told her that Pancholi abused her verbally and physically, and also called her by "dirty names".

Jiah Khan was initially "apprehensive and reluctant", but the two met for the first time in September 2012, Rabia Khan said.

"At that time she sent some pictures….to me it looked like they clicked and had mutual interest…However, in September she (Jiah Khan) told me they were just friends," she said.

Rabia Khan said her daughter's daily routine was "taken over" by Sooraj Pancholi and by October 2012, the duo had started living at each other's house.

On December 24, 2012, Rabia Khan said she received a message from Pancholi, saying he got angry with Jiah Khan after a fight with a friend and that she (the actress) should forgive him and give another chance.

"At that time, I discovered that the two had a violent fight," she said.

Rabia Khan said Jiah Khan decided to give him a second chance and the duo went to Goa.

In Goa, he used to put her down in front of other friends and flirt with other women in her presence, Rabia Khan said, citing her conversations with her daughter.

The actress, best known for her performance in the Hindi film 'Nishabd' starring Amitabh Bachchan, was found hanging at her residence in Mumbai on June 3, 2013, by her mother.

