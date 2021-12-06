New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have left for Jaipur, Rajasthan to get married. The soon-to-be-married couple was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport on Monday evening. The wedding ceremonies will start from 7th December and the duo will finally get hitched on December 9.

While Vicky Kaushal was dressed in a shade-of-yellow shirt, Katrina looked gorgeous in a yellow velvet Sharara. Both the actors were accompanied by their family members and loved ones as they left for Jaipur.

Katrina was all smiles and before getting inside the airport she struck a pose while Vicky Kaushal looked energetic as ever and he too greeted the paps who were waiting for them at the airport.

Take a look at Pictures of Katrina and Vicky here:

As per the reports, The wedding and preceding festivities will take place at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur; the sangeet and mehendi will be held on December 7 and 8, and the wedding itself on December 9.

Many videos of the wedding venue are doing rounds on social media. Earlier, today, the Six Senses hotel posted some pics of the all-decked-up resort for the wedding.

Earlier today, Katrina Kaif's sister Natasha and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania were pictured at Jaipur airport, Also Isabelle Kaif and other siblings of Katrina and several other guests were also spotted at the airport.

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky's love story began on the sets of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan in the year 2019 and they were outed as a couple by Harsh Vardhan Kapoor in June this year on a chat show.

Reportedly, Harsh Vardhan said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Posted By: Ashita Singh