Actor Sonu Sood's Mumbai and Lucknow premises have been surveyed by the Income Tax department according to media reports. The IT department surveyed Sood’s property due to alleged tampering in the book of accounts related to him.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Income Tax department on Wednesday (September 15) "surveyed" the house of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai, according to media reports. As many as six locations connected to the actor are being scrutinized. According to the reports the IT department surveyed Sood’s property due to alleged tampering in the book of accounts related to him.

The survey comes days after Sood was named brand ambassador for an education program launched by the Delhi government. Many people are linking the tax searches to that meeting.

"There is no relation to that. Any personality can meet anyone. It is just a search, not a raid. It's on a tipoff. It's not necessary that the person who heads the charity has done anything wrong... It must be something at the lower level. Income Tax is an independent department, which has its own protocol. It is doing its job," BJP spokesman Asif Bhamla told NDTV.

"An I-T raid on a man as upright as Sonu Sood, somebody who has been called a messiah by lakhs of people, somebody who helped the downtrodden. If a man like him can be politically targeted in a well thought out witch-hunt shows that the current regime is insensitive and politically insecure," said AAP's Raghav Chaddha.

Sood, 48, is one of the prominent Indian film personalities and had drawn nationwide praise amid phase one of the COVID-19 pandemic for his efforts to repatriate migrant workers to their native villages.

Earlier, in January this year, the civic body of Mumbai, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had filed a case against Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel. The actor in turn had approached the Bombay High Court, challenging a notice issued against him by the BMC.

On the work front, the actor will next feature in the period drama 'Prithviraj'. Apart from this, Sonu is also a part of the Telugu action-drama 'Acharya'.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha