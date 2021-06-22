Sonu Sood gave a funny reply to a fan on Twitter when he tweeted and asked for an iphone for his girlfriend. Scroll down to take a look at the actor's response.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sonu Sood never fails to take a step back when it comes to helping people out. And this was proved time and again during lockdown when he emerged as a messiah for the underprivileged and needy those who wanted help. Be it arranging for labourers to reach their homes during COVID-19 curfews or be it managing oxygen cylinders and hospital beds for fans, the actor has made his mark in everyone's hearts with his noble deeds.

A lot of his fans and followers keep asking for help on his social media handle. And recently, a similar incident happened but the request was rather funny and Sonu's reply was even funnier. Yes, a fan on Twitter asked Sonu for an iphone as his girlfriend was demanding one. To which Sonu's response won hearts.

The man wrote, "Bhai, meri girlfriend iPhone ki maang kar rahi hai, uska kuch ho sakta hai (Brother, my girlfriend is asking for an iPhone, can you help with that)?" And the actor replied saying, "Uska toh pata nahi, agar iPhone diya toh, par tera kuch nahi rahega (I don't know about that but if I get her a phone, you won’t benefit from it)."

उसका तो पता नहीं,

अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा😂 https://t.co/t99rnT8z22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 22, 2021

Isn't he funny?

Meanwhile, talking about a recent incident, one die-hard fan of Sonu who was also a cancer patient, came to see him at his apartment building and started crying after seeing him. And like a true gentleman, the actor met him with open arms and consoled him. He even spent a few minutes with him where many other admirers and fans were also present. The fan's name was Abhishek Jain whose emotional video while meeting Sonu found its way to the internet.

Well, Sonu is indeed a true hero. What do you think?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal