New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sonu Sood, who became the messiah for people in need is again making headlines, but this time for another reason. On Friday, the actor shared a story on his Instagram, in which he warned the people about the fake loan scheme that is running under his name.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actor shared a screenshot of the letter that had the letterhead which was named under "Sonu Sood Foundation". The service mentioned that people need to transfer Rs 3,500 as fees for getting the Rs 5 lakh loan for the time period of 60 months.

The letter also had bank account details, and it also mentioned that the cash deposit will not be accepted and the EMI will be available for the loan at Rs 7548.49 per month.

In the Instagram stories, Sonu warned the people about the fraudsters and he wrote, "Sood Charity Foundation does not provide any kind of loans, Please beware of these scams and frauds. One such fake number is +919007224111. Thank You."

It is reported that the Dabangg actor has filed a case with UP police and he will also file another case with the Mumbai police.

Recently, the actor announced the opening of India's biggest blood bank. He shared a video on his Instagram, in which it was mentioned that, "Everyday 12,000 people in India die due to the sheer lack of donated blood. Your 20 minutes can save someone's life. You don't have to be a doctor to save lives. Donate blood. Sonu for you. India's Biggest blood bank. Coming soon."

The caption of his video read, "Let’s save lives. Your own blood bank, coming soon."

On the work front, Sonu Sood has been roped in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. The film also stars Manushi Chillar and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles. With the film Prithviraj, Manushi Chillar, former Miss Universe will be marking her debut in the Bollywood industry.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma