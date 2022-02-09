New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is considered a national hero after he helped many in the difficult times of the Covid-19 Pandemic last year. For his good deeds, he made headlines for quite some time. Now, one more time the National hero is making headlines for a similar purpose

Sonu Sood saved the life of a 19-year old after the latter was involved in a serious road accident on Monday in Moga, Punjab. The accident took place at a flyover where Sonu was passing through. The actor, upon seeing the state of the crashed car, stepped out and rescued the boy, who was in an unconscious condition.

What made the matter tricky was that the car had a central lock. Hence, it took some time to get the victim out of the car but soon he was rushed to the nearest hospital. The boy received timely medical treatment at the hospital and is now doing fine.

A video of Sonu Sood carrying the unconscious boy is doing rounds on social media and getting crazily viral. The Sonu Sood Foundation shared the video writing, “Every Life Counts.”Netizens are praising the actor for his presence of mind and helpful nature.

Watch the Video here:

It is needed in today's world that everyone helps others like you,” wrote one. “Till I'm alive I will keep believing that this man Sonu Sood is a living Savior for mankind. My prayers for you always Sir. God's blessings for you abundantly,” commented another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood has replaced Ranvijay Singha on MTV Roadies as judge and the actor was in Punjab's Moga for show-related work only.

Posted By: Ashita Singh