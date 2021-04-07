Sonu Sood also spoke about his vaccine drive and advised everyone to be safe, wear a mask and practice good hygiene. Scroll down to read more and watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sonu Sood has started a vaccination drive in Amritsar on the occasion of World Health Day. The actor was spotted at the famous Golden Temple after receiving the first dosage of the COVID-29 vaccine where he sought blessings. The actor also spoke about his vaccine drive and advised everyone to be safe, wear a mask and practice good hygiene.

Talking to the camera Sonu said, "Make sure to wear a mask, keep sanitizing yourself and together let's find a solution to the disease so that we all can go home safe."

Speaking about the campaign, Sonu Sood said, "I wanted to start this drive because I feel it is very important to bring that awareness among people who are still thinking whether they should get vaccinated or not. Family members should push their elder ones, people who are eligible to get vaccinated. It will only help them survive the times we are facing in the near future."

"We are doing this in many districts and a lot of villages in Punjab and different states. The awareness is not much and they still have double thoughts whether they should get vaccinated or not. That's why I wanted to get vaccinated in front of everyone and send the message across that don't think twice. We will get a lot of camps done. This is a movement that we are trying to start to increase awareness," he added.

Last year during the lockdown, Sonu Sood was super active and was out there on the streets helping the migrant workers reach home. The actor turned out to be a saviour for thousands of people who were stuck in different cities during the global pandemic. His actions and initiative were received well by everyone and right from politicians to his fans to his co-stars everyone praised the actor.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal