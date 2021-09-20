Sonu Sood took to his official social media handle and shared a post where he spoke about his recent Income Tax raid controversy. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sonu Sood has been wading through a storm of controversies ever since the Income Tax Department raided his properties. In an official statement, the IT Department, without naming him, has alleged that Sood evaded tax worth Rs 20 crore so far, besides listing other alleged wrongdoings emerging in its continuing probe.

This was disclosed after the IT department officers raided roughly 28 premises of the actor in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kanpur and Gurugram.

For the first time after the IT raids, the actor has finally opened up on the whole incident. He took to his official Twitter handle to share a tweet which he captioned saying, "Sakht Raahon mein bhi asaan safar lagta hai, Har hindustani ki duaaon ka asar lagta hai"

His tweet read as: "You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going. I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for live. My journey continues."

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” 💕 pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

An NGO, 'SOOD Charity Foundation', launched by the actor in July 2020 collected donations of Rs 18.94 crore till date of which it spent only Rs 1.90 crore towards various relief measures (for migrants), and the rest lies in the bank accounts.

The SOOD Charity Foundation also raised another Rs 2.10 crore from abroad through a crowd-funding platform, violating provisions of the FCRA, said the tax department.

"During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion has been found.

"The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) claimed in a statement.

The 48-year-old actor became a national hero after he arranged free transport through rail, air and road for numerous migrant workers to reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

