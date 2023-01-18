Sonu Sood Gives CPR At Mumbai Airport To Save A Life, Social Media Hails Him As 'Messiah'

Sonu Sood has earned himself quite a reputation as a 'messiah' of India after his humble actions during the Covid-19 pandemic when he helped countless people with medical help and assisted others to reach their destination.

Recently, the actor donned his hero cape again as he saved an onboard passenger's life at the Mumbai airport by giving him CPR at the right time. According to a report by ETimes, the actor was seen returning from Dubai when an unforeseen situation happened near the immigration center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

According to the report, Sonu Sood was at the immigration counter and was seen patiently waiting in the queue when suddenly a middle-aged man lost consciousness and soon fainted. Next, Sonu Sood was seen giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation immediately.

By god's grace and Sood's full efforts, Sonu Sood cushioned the person's head and started CPR immediately, where the person soon regained consciousness, and immigration officers also thanked the actor along with the general public for saving his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Also, a video was shared on Instagram, where Sonu Sood can be seen talking to people at a tea shop where he also interacted with the worker making coffee for him and casually was seen interacting with the general public in the queue.

The actor also noticed a man chewing gutka and asked him the same, to which the man keenly accepted. He later asked him to spit it and also told him that the details are dangerous to his health. He also guided the paan-shop owner not to sell gutka the next time.

Talking about his work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Chandrapraskash Dwivedi's 'Samrat Prithviraj' alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar. He will next be seen in 'Thamilarasan' alongside Vijay Antony. The actor will also feature in Vaibhav Mishra's 'Fateh' based on a true story.