Sonu Sood took to his official social media account to share the video with his fan. He captioned it saying, "I must have done something right in my life that people shower so much of love everyday." Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sonu Sood is one of those celebrities who believe in using their fame for a cause. The actor since last year has helped tons of labourers reach home who were stuck in different cities. But Sonu did not stop there, as he continues to work for people amidst COVID-19. Be it providing patients with hospital beds or making oxygen cylinders available, the actor has gone way out of his way to help fans.

This has led to an increase in the Happy New Year actor's fan following. And recently, one die-hard fan who was also a cancer patient, came to see Sonu at his apartment building and started crying on seeing him. And like a true gentleman, the actor met him with open arms and consoled him. He even spent a few minutes with him where many other admirers and fans were also present. The fan's name was Abhishek Jain whose emotional video while meeting Sonu found its way to the internet.

The caption of the video said, "A boy named abhishek jain who’s suffering from Cancer had only one wish “To meet Sonu Sood"... He was overwhelmed to see #SonuSood and couldn’t stop his tears."

Even the actor himself took to his official social media handle to share the video online. He captioned it saying, "I must have done something right in my life that people shower so much of love everyday. I pray that all their miseries end. Humbled." Followed by a 'folded hands' emoji

I must have done something right in my life that people shower so much of love everyday. I pray that all their miseries end.

Humbled, 🙏 https://t.co/b5PVpiOTWn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2021

This is not the first time Sonu Sood has met a fan like this, earlier also there have been many incidents of his admirers getting emotional while meeting him. Also, because of the actor's helping nature, there's a constant crowd of his fans and followers which can be spotted outside his home's building.

Meanwhile, coming back to the video, what are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal