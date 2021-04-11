Sonu Sood also urged people to come in support of these students so that their family and they can be safe. Meanwhile, India reported 1,52,879 new cases, in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sonu Sood, who is known as the messiah of people, now joined the 'cancel board exams 2021' petition, in support of the students appearing for the board examination this year. He also shared a video in support of the same in which he requested that the board examination should not be held offline as the students won't be able to sit for the examination due to the current situation.

He shared the video with the caption, that read, "I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021."

In the video, Sonu said, "There should be some alternate mode or internal assessment to conduct the examination, and at this tough time, the offline board examination should be cancelled."

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

He further said that he request everyone to come in support of these students so that their family and they can be safe.

As soon as he shared the video, students started thanking him in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Thanks sir for supporting us."

It's been weeks that we all students are protesting but no one was supporting us, but sonu sir supported us and is fighting for us

Number of likes = Number of people who love sonu sir 👇#cancelcbseboards2021 #cancelboardexam2021 #JusticeForStudents — Lakshay (@Lakshay87399805) April 11, 2021

Thanks sir, you are the only one who took this matter in a serious way where government is not bothering about our health and you are a real messiah. Love you sir. — Sanket Sharma (@SanketS40854223) April 11, 2021

Another user wrote, "Once again man wid golden heart helping all fighting corona love u sir."

Well, a section of Twitter users also shared their concern if the board examination gets cancelled. One of the users wrote, "I can understand your concern..but this will reduce the importance of board exams and those students who have studied hard for the board will feel demotivated."

Talking about the current coronavirus situation in the country, India reported 1,52,879 new cases, in the last 24 hours. With this, the total tally reached the mark of over 1.33 crore cases.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma