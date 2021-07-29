Sonu Sood has emerged as a real-life hero who has become the paragon of hope for many amid the crisis. Ahead of Sood's birthday on July 30, we bring you the noble work done by the 47-year-old in the service of people.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sonu Sood needs no introduction neither does the year 2020 which wreaked havoc across the globe as the Coronavirus pandemic took a toll on lives. Not only he helped migrant workers to reach their homes amid the pandemic-induced lockdown but also saved lives battling to grasp oxygen during the second wave of the deadly virus. Sonu Sood has emerged as a real-life hero who has become the paragon of hope for many amid the crisis. Ahead of Sood's birthday on July 30, we bring you the noble work done by the 47-year-old in the service of people.

Here's to reminiscing the help and donations extended by Sonu Sood during the COVID-19 pandemic:

The work that stood out for Sonu Sood and brought him into the limelight was the Ghar Bhejo campaign initiated by him to send migrants home and bring stranded Indian students back home. He helped lakhs of people to reach their homes safely at a time which appeared no less than a catastrophe. Bouquet and brickbats came rushing to his way but the star remained unfazed.

During the Mumbai lockdown, Sonu and his childhood friend Neeti Goel distributed food to the homeless who had found shelter under the Eastern Express Highway and across the financial capital. In April and May, as the lockdown kept extending Sood reportedly arranged help for 7.5 lakh people.

Many wouldn't know that Sood also approached several owners to ferry the migrants with the help of their vehicles. It was only after many refusals that the actor was able to arrange buses for the returnees. Sood also launched Pravasi Rojgar, an app to help skilled and unskilled workers find jobs.

Sood's kindness and compassion didn't stop here, he even took care of the often unforgotten front-line workers who were risking their lives to battle for others and arranged masks and face shields for them. Not only this, Sood also arranged critical medical supplies like oxygen and beds resurrecting many from the mouth of death.

The number of deaths and calls for help during the second wave of COVID-19 was such that it took an emotional toll on Sood still he remained determined. Sometimes he would get up at 3 am and respond to requests on Twitter. He did it with so much dedication and sincerity, his wife Sonali said.

There are countless instances when Sonu Sood selflessly helped people. He has set an NGO by his name Sood Charity Foundation which aims to encourage people to join hands towards serving humanity. We wish Sonu Sood good luck and health for years to come.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha