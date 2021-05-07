Sonu Sood helps former Indian cricketer Suresh Rain in arranging oxygen cylinder for the latter's relative in Uttar Pradesh. Here's how cricketer thanked him

Sonu Sood, who is known as the messiah of labours after he helped millions of migrant workers last year in sending them to their home town, is now extending his support to celebs during the second wave of COVID-19. Recently, he helped former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina in arranging an oxygen cylinder for Suresh's relative in Uttar Pradesh.

Lately, Chennai Super Kings's champ Suresh Raina, took to his Twitter handle to sought an oxygen cylinder for his relative who is battling the deadly virus in Meerut. He wrote, “Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut. Age - 65. Hospitalised with Sever lung infection. Covid + SPO2 without support 70. SPO2 with support 91. Kindly help with any leads. @myogiadityanath."

As soon as he dropped the post, Sonu Sood in no time replied, "Send me the details bhai. Will get it delivered."



Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered. https://t.co/BQHCYZJYkV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

Once arranged, Sonu again tweeted to the cricketer and told him that the oxygen cylinder would be reaching in 10 minutes. Seeing Sonu, quick gesture, Suresh thanked him and wrote, "Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed."



Time and again Sonu has proved his mettle for society, by going out of his way to help the needy people amid such challenging times, that is, the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first wave of this virus, he helped the migrants who were travelling back home and now, in the second wave, he is helping the people in arranging beds, medicines and other necessary medical facilities. Last month, Sonu Sood was tested positive for coronavirus, but this didn't stop him from helping people. With his foundation and social media handle, he remained in touch with the nation.

