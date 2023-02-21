Sonu Nigam Spotted At Mumbai Airport Post Scuffle, Says ‘All Okay’ | Watch

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, post his scuffle incident in Mumbai's Chembur area, after a few men mishandled the situation and wanted a selfie with the singer against his will.

On Tuesday morning, the singer was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where the paparazzi asked him about his well-being, to which Sonu Nigam simply replied, "all okay" and also blew a few flying kisses to the camera, as the singer headed out of Mumbai.

A paparazzo account shared a video of the singer at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, where Sonu Nigam kept a casual fit for his journey and was seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and track pants. Nigam did not talk about the incident, however just simply said "all okay" and walked inside the airport.

Late Monday night, Sonu Nigam was reportedly pushed during his concert in Mumbai, while his team member Rabbani was thrown from the stairs of the stage at a music festival in Chembur. The goons were allegedly forcing the singer to pose for selfies. However, one of them has been booked, although no arrests have been made yet. It is also believed that one of them is the son of a local MLA.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sonu Sood complained to the Chembur police station, where he told the reporters, "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. Rabbani could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see in the video...Even I was about to fall."

Sonu Sigam also made it clear that he logged the complaint to raise awareness among the common people, as he does not have any personal motive. He said, "I filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki, arrogance...."

After Sonu Nigam's complaint, a case has been registered under IPC sections 323, 341, and 337 respectively.