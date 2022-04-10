Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Sonu Nigam on Saturday revealed that he hasn't watched Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' yet as he is sensitive about all such 'crimes'. Nigam was in conversation with Times Now's Navika Kumar, wherein he opened up about several topics and his views on them.

"I cry inside when I hear those stories. It's not just about Kashmir, I'm sensitive about all such crimes. I have not gathered the courage to see the film," Nigam told Kumar.

He added that his sensitivity about these things is not limited to the Kashmiri Pandits only. Rather, he feels empathy for all those communities who have suffered due to different rebellious acts.

Furthermore, Nigam also questioned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's comments on 'The Kashmir Files' during a parliamentary session, wherein he had questioned the decision of various state governments to make the film tax-free.

"Ask Vivek Agnihotri to put the film on YouTube. Everyone can watch it for free. What's the need to make the movie tax-free," Kejriwal had said.

"Stop behaving like sheep. Come to AAP. You will get respect and honor. We will not engage you in fake sloganeering. We shall use you to build the nation. We will not ask you to stick posters of fake films," he had added while addressing the BJP workers.

Responding to Kejriwal's remarks, Nigam said that Kejriwal's "fake film" comment is an insult to all Pandit families who have lost their loved ones and could not control their tears after watching the film.

For the unacquainted, 'The Kashmir Files', which was released on March 11 this year, is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits, seen through the eyes of Krishna, the protagonist. The film questions facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha