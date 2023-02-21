Sonu Nigam Reacts To Scuffle Incident During His Concert: ‘Filed A Complaint So That People Think About Forcefully Taking Selfies’

Singer Sonu Nigam was allegedly manhandled during his concert in Mumbai’s Chembur area on Monday night. The singer, along with his team were pushed by fans wanting to take a selfie with the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ hitmaker, during which one person was left injured.

After the incident, Sonu Nigam went to the nearby police station to lodge an official complaint. The singer then spoke to the reporters waiting outside the police station and said “After the concert, I was coming down from the stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on the steps.”

The singer added, “Rabbani (the injured one, who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way… you could see in the video…Even I was about to fall.”

“I filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki, arrogance….,” Sonu Nigam was quoted as saying to the reporters present outside the police station.

Soon after the incident, a video from the concert went viral on social media, where Sonu Nigam and his team could be seen coming down from the stage. The incident was captured by many people attending the event.

Sonu Nigam filed a complaint against the people who manhandled him and his team. A case was then registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of the singer’s complaint.

A police official told news agency ANI, “A scuffle occurred with singer Sonu Nigam during an event in Mumbai’s Chembur area. Further information is being ascertained. No case has been filed yet.”