Sonu Nigam And Team Attacked At Concert In Mumbai, One Injured In Brawl | Watch Viral Video

Singer Sonu Nigam along with his team were attacked during a concert in Mumbai on Monday night. The scuffle incident was reported during the singer’s live concert in Chembur area, leaving one injured.

According to police officials, the incident took place while Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage after his gig in a concert in Chembur area of Mumbai. “A scuffle occurred with singer Sonu Nigam during an event in Mumbai’s Chembur area. Further information is being ascertained. No case has been filed yet,” a police official was quoted as reported by ANI.

Singer Sonu Nigam who raised his voice about Azan Loudspeakers attacked by Janab Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby. pic.twitter.com/32eIPQtdyM — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) February 20, 2023

Reports indicate that the incident happened when a few people tried to take selfies with Sonu Nigam during his concert. Two men from the singer’s team fell down from the stage as a result of the scuffle.

“During the incident in which one sustained minor injuries. No case filed yet, more info being gathered,” the police said as reported by ANI.

After the incident, Sonu Nigam went to the Chembur police station to register a complaint. A case was then registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of the singer’s complaint.

DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters waiting outside the police station, “After a live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage when a man held him. After objection he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, one of those two men sustained injuries. The accused's name is Swapnil Phaterpekar.”

Sonu Nigam spoke to the reporters waiting outside the police station and recalled “After the concert, I was coming down from the stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on the steps.”

The singer mentioned that his team member could have been gravely injured after being pushed. “Rabbani (the injured one, who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way… you could see in the video…Even I was about to fall,” the singer was quoted as saying.

“I filed a complaint so that people should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion, dhakka mukki, arrogance….,” Sonu Nigam was quoted as saying to the reporters.