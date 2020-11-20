Sons of The Soil Trailer: Jaipur Pink Panthers is the Kabaddi team owned by Abhishek Bachchan and by looking at the trailer, it wouldn't be wrong to say that it is a perfect combination of nail-biting sequences and heart-wrenching drama.

The trailer of 'Sons of The Soil' was dropped by the makers on Friday and it got the audience hooked to it immediately. And as the name of the upcoming web series suggests, the trailer showcases the journey of Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League. Sons of Soil will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on December 4.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers is the Kabaddi team owned by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and by looking at the trailer, it wouldn't be wrong to say that it is a perfect combination of nail-biting sequences and heart-wrenching drama. The trailer, in the beginning, shows Abhishek Bachchan motivating his team by saying, "I like to celebrate a victory and I really don't like losing". The trailer also shows a glimpse Bollywood Megastar and Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers took to social media and shared the trailer of Sons of The Soil on its official social media pages. Sharing the trailer, Jaipur Pink Panthers wrote, "The Panthers are all set to leave their mark beyond the mat."

Abhishek Bachchan also shared the trailer on his official Instagram handle and also revealed the release date of Sons of The Soil. Abhishek on his Instagram wrote, "I have never been this excited in my life. This journey has been truly life-changing, can't wait to share it with you guys! Sons Of The Soil, new series, December 4 on Amazon Prime Video."

Earlier on Thursday, Abhishek also shared a picture of Jaipur Pink Panthers' winning moment. The photo features Abhishek with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing with the trophy. "6 years ago we started this exciting journey on a winning note. The 1st ever champions of the Pro Kabaddi league! We roared like panthers do. I am confident that my Sons Of The Soil will come back stronger," he wrote on Instagram.

Sons of The Soil is Abhishek Bachchan's second collaboration with the Amazon Prime Video. Prior to this, he was seen in web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows earlier this year.

