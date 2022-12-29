Soni Razadan Deletes Unseen Picture Of Ranbir Kapoor Proposing Alia Bhatt | See Here

An unseen image of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has emerged via a new Instagram Reel uploaded by Alia's mom, actress Soni Razdan. In the now-deleted video, Soni had offered a lookback at 2022, with a compilation of images from the time when Ranbir asked Alia to marry him during their vacation in Africa.

In the photo, Alia appears to be near tears and stunned as Ranbir Kapoor kneels with a ring box in his hands on their Kenyan getaway. Soni had posted several other photos of Ranbir and Alia's nuptials in April. One picture shows Alia during her mehendi ceremony, while the other features her with her mother.

Along with the now-deleted video, Soni reportedly wrote a caption that read, "Photo Dump 2022… some happy moments from the year we're about to leave behind… and happy new year already!"

See the picture here:

On Wednesday, Alia shared some unseen images on Instagram in a video montage and wrote, "Pics that never made it to the gram (Instagram)."

The video opened with Alia holding a camera and was followed by random shots of her from the past one year.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate wedding in April this year. Their dearest Bollywood friends as well as their moms Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan were present at the ceremony.

Their first onscreen collaboration was Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which released on September 9. Alia made an announcement of their daughter's birth on November 6. On Instagram, the celebrity's post regarding their little one included an illustration of a lion, lioness and its cub, with the caption, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!"

Alia was pregnant with her daughter Raha which she travelled to Europe to film Heart of Stone, which will be her first Hollywood venture. Gal Gadot is the lead actor, and teasers of the movie featured Alia in intense scenes.

Alia will next feature in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, which is scheduled to hit the screens on April 28, 2023. In addition, she will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will next feature in Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor.