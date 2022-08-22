Sonam Kapoor's Priority Is Her Baby Boy, Says 'Acting Can Take A Backseat'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on cloud nine after the birth of their first child. The couple was recently blessed with a baby boy and wishes poured in from every spectrum. “We know our lives are forever changed," Sonam and Anand proudly said announcing the good news. Meanwhile, Sonam, before the birth of her son, spoke to Vogue related to her acting career and said “it will be different post-delivery."

In a recent chat with Faye D’ Souza, Sonam revealed that right now the main priority for her's and Anand is the baby boy and the actress also opened up about her return to the big screen. When the actress was asked about her career in the film industry post-delivery, she replied that she has always been a little choosy and does not consider herself in the rat race.

“I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change, and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision," Sonam said.

The Aisha actress emphasised the fact that right now her main priority is her son, and she would give her 100 per cent to do her best as a mother which means that her acting career will take a backseat. However, she also mentioned that this will not put a full stop to her acting career.

Sonam and Anand were overjoyed on August 20, 2022, when they welcomed their little munchkin into this world.

Taking to Instagram, both Sonam and Anand shared a joint statement that reads, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

As soon as the news surfaced online, several congratulatory messages started to pour in from fans and industry friends.

Meanwhile, on Sonam's work front, the actress was last seen in AK vs AK with her father Anil Kapoor and The Zoya Factor. The actress is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will release on an OTT platform.