Sonam Kapoor Talks About 'Construction, Digging, Pollution' In Mumbai; Netizens Say 'Development, bear with it'

On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor headed to her Twitter handle and complained about the current situation in Mumbai. The Khoobsurat actress stated that it takes a little longer than usual to reach Bandra’s Bandstand area from Juhu owing to the digging in the city, adding that the construction work has led to pollution rise to the city.

"It’s torturous to drive through Mumbai. It’s taken me an hour to reach the bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What’s going on (sic)," she tweeted. This didn't go well with the Twitter users who criticized her for her opinions.

It’s torturous to drive through mumbai. It’s taken me an hour to reach bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What’s going on. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 14, 2023

A netizen commented, "Criticizing is the only way out?? It happens when you spend most of the time aboard where you pay taxes honestly but in India, you celebrities run away from your duties," while another one tweeted, "One thing that Indian celebrities (and a lot of elites as well) will never do is travel by public transport. It’s beneath their dignity. Travel by local trains and metro and walk for shorter distances or take rickshaws that sweep on service roads. That helps a lot."

A Twitter user also wrote, "Development….bear with it….should have been done long back…anyways…enjoy sitting in your AC cars and tweeting…Mumbai’s face is gonna change in few years with all these developments…Enjoy!"

Professionally, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind which is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller which also goes by the same name. The movie will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters. An automobile accident causes a lady to lose her sight, but she later discovers that she has additional senses that allow her to work with the police on an ongoing investigation.