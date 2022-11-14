Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Prenatal Journey Experience, Says She Had A ‘Natural,Quick Birth’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy ‘Vayu’ on August 20, and the new parents are thrilled and excited about their new journey. Always sharing small glimpses on their Instagram accounts, the couple recently gave a small sneak-peek at their son’s Jungle-themed nursery in their London house.

Always being up front and close to her fans, new mother Sonam Kapoor opened up about her prenatal journey experience and shared a series of Instagram stories on her account. She gave a detailed account stating she experienced ‘Natural, quick birth’ and mentioned the name of the products she has been using since then.

Quoting Sonam Kapoor’s experience, the actor stated, “My prenatal journey was quite different. I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little intervention as possible. For that, I decided to take the help of the ‘gentle birth method’ with Dr Gowra Motha. She has written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method that explains how to deal with the prenatal journey.”

The actress also talked about her stretch marks and drank collagen-induced with vitamin C and tons of protein. She also found a gentler and kinder method of giving birth, where she used tons of Ayurvedic practices with creative healing and homeopathy products. Sonam Kapoor thus stated, “I’ve had a natural birth thanks to all her teachings and I’m breastfeeding pretty easily”, referring to her gynecologist.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai. The couple announced their pregnancy news in March 2022, when they wrote on Instagram, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.” The actress gave birth in August 2022 and named their son ‘Vayu’ announcing the details on their Instagram accounts.