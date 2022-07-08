Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Her Pregnancy Workout

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shared her workout video on social media on Friday. The video was originally shared by Pilates trainer Radhika Karle. The caption on her Instagram story reads, "The most beautiful mam-to-be Sonam Kapoor. Home stretch SK...We got this." Sonam reposted the video and wrote, "#pregnancyworkouts".

In the video, Sonam can be seen wearing a black plain tee over black gym tights. She was sitting on one knee folded and rested on a mat while the other leg bent and rested on the floor to support the body. In her next story, Sonam also posted delicious food. "Ghar Ka Khana," she wrote.

Ever since the actress shared the news about her pregnancy, she has been actively posting pictures from her maternity diaries. Earlier, on her birthday, the actress posted a beautiful picture, slaying in a white dress. The caption reads, "On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel -Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful." Many celebrities from the industry along with Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, and Jacqueline Fernandez, also conveyed their best wishes to Sonam in the comment section. "Happy birthday, you kindest girl. This year is going to the most amazing one. Sending you all the love and prayers," commented Rajkummar Rao. Alia Bhatt commented, "Happy birthday beautiful."

The actress along with her husband Anand Ahuja recently jetted off on a holiday to Italy before they begin their new journey as parents. The couple shared many photos from their social media handles. The duo also went to Paris along with Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. Sonam and Anand will be welcoming their first child this August.

The couple who tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, announced their pregnancy in March this year sharing an adorable picture from their photoshoot. "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you," the actress wrote.