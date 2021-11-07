New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The festival of Diwali 2021 has been a blast for all. However, there have not been many parties but a lot of B-townies shared pictures of their private festive celebrations with family on social media. And when we talk about social media how can Sonam Kapoor be left behind? Yes, the actress recently took to her official Instagram account to share a series of pictures featuring herself posing with husband Anand Ahuja.

The couple looked much in love as Sonam in a click was even seen sitting on his lap. Captioning the adorable clicks the actress wrote, “My whole universe and everything that matters the most. I love you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal #diwali.”

Reciprocating all the love, Anand commented saying, "Sooo cute my Jaan! … I told you though in that first pic my one eye is closed. My one eye blinks faster than the other I think."

Take a look at the Instagram post of Sonam Kapoor here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

As soon as she shared the post, her friends and family started commenting. They were all showering love and blessings on the couple until we came across this comment from her sister Rhea Kapoor which stated that she got offended.

Yes, you read that right! Rhea shared a comment which said "Whole universe? I take offence" with a crying emoji and a smiley. Well, we assume that Rhea is a little jealous of the fact that Sonam's love got divided between her husband and her sister. In the end, everything said and commented was all in a light mood.

Meanwhile, talking about their father Anil Kapoor, recently, he took to his Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures of his daughters and wrote, "I miss you both everyday but maybe just a little extra today!! @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonam Kapoor has last seen in a cameo in dad Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's Netflix film titled AK vs AK, which was released in 2020.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal