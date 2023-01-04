Sonam Kapoor Sells Swanky Mumbai Apartment For A Whopping Rs 32.5 Cr| See Pics

Sonam Kapoor has reportedly sold her apartment in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai for Rs 32.5 crore. She purchased the duplex apartment in 2015 in Sunteck Signature Island. This apartment had many luxurious features like beautiful views of Mumbai, a pool with temperature control, health club, gym, theatre and a garden with a children's area.

According to reports, Sonam had a 7,000 square foot duplex apartment in Sunteck Signature Island covering 4,610 square feet. The apartment complex provides four car parking spaces, a sea view, and a multipurpose hall, amongst other amenities.

According to an article by ETimes, documents seen by squarefeatindia.com revealed that Sonam had bought an apartment for Rs 31.48 crore, then sold it on December 29 for Rs 32.5 crore. Another report by Money Control stated that on December 29, a company from Delhi paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore, as seen from documents accessed by indextap.com.

Sonam lives with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, who was born in August 2022, between London and Mumbai. In November, Sonam posted a picture of the nursery in Mumbai that she had decorated for her baby. The walls of the nursery were painted with elephants, tigers and other animals. The furniture was wooden and the lamps were white, and there were lots of stuffed animals.

Recently, Sonam spent Christmas and New Year with family and friends. On Wednesday, Anand shared pictures and videos from their holiday which included Sonam and Vayu, as well as Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Sharing the images on Instagram, Anand wrote in the caption, "The past 10 days. Grateful and wish everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year…"

At the start of 2023, Sonam shared an Instagram post with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. In the picture, Anand was holding Vayu's hand. She wrote, "My two Leos. My whole (world emoji). Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god, universe... I'm forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal."