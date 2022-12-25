Sonam Kapoor Requests Paps Not To Click Pictures Of Her Son; Here’s What Shutterbugs Reply | Watch

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor requested the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport not to click the pictures of her son Vayu Ahuja. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, a paparazzi account recently shared Sonam Kapoor's exit from the city, where the diva looked stunning.

Sonam Kapoor wore a black coated dress where she was seen carrying a brown-colored scarf, keeping her hair down. To complete the look Sonam carried a matching bag and wore high-rise black boots with dark sunglasses.

In the released clip, Sonam Kapoor can be seen getting out of her car and charging toward the airport gates. As the paparazzi asked her to wait and flash a pose, the actor subtly turned and smiled at the cameras and next she waved at them too.

However, before entering the airport, Sonam sweetly requested the photographers not to click and release any image of her son Vayu Ahuja. Sonam said, "Mera beta araha hai, uska picture mat lena, hann. As the photographers assured her and her son's safety, Sonam quickly replied, "Thank you so much. Thank you." She also kept her hand on her chest to show her gratitude and thankful gesture towards them.

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja, a London-based businessman on May 8, 2018, and the couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022. Announcing the birth of their little one, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed..."

Sonam later announced the name and meaning of the name of his son 'Vayu Ahuja' with his husband Anand Ahuja, where the three were seen happily posing with Vayu in Anand Ahuja's arms. The three opted for a yellow satire and looked marvelous.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor wished her father, Anil Kapoor on his birthday on Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures. Amongst them, Anil Kapoor can be seen holding his grandson Vayu in his arms with an adorable smile on his face.

Sonam Kapoor captioned the post and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you. You're the greatest and the best. Everything you do, you do for us. Everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy."

Talking about her work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen alongside her father Anil Kapoor in 'AK VS AK.' However, she only made a cameo in the film. Her last release was in 2019s 'The Zoya Factor.'Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in an upcoming thriller film titled, 'Blind.' The film is an official Hindi remake of a 2011 Korean crime thriller by the same name.